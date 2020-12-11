Navkiran Singh of Baazi Games on life beyond work

Navkiran Singh, founder and CEO, Baazi Games

On my bookshelf…

Ikigai. I’ve always been someone driven by motivation and purpose, and it was so great to find a book that resonated with me to the very core.

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love…

Silicon Valley is a series I love, and also one I’d love to watch again! It’s not as if the entrepreneurial journey isn’t dramatic enough already, but the portrayal of the drama, team work, twists and turns gets me every time.

My inspiration is…

Steve Jobs. The simplicity and innovation that went behind his products and ideas is close to unparalleled. The world always needs more forward-thinkers like him. Here’s to the crazy ones!

My wanderlust

Iceland has been at the very top of my to-go list for a while.

Indulgence is…

Mutton curry and rice, or any desi cuisine that can put me in a food coma.

