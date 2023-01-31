scorecardresearch
Nature 4 Nature onboards AnyMind Group for brand awareness and establishment

AnyMind Group has stepped in for making the brand achieve its brand target and customer flow for the brand, the company said

Written by BrandWagon Online
Direct-to-customer (D2C) brand Nature 4 Nature has announced its collaboration with AnyMind Group to aid its go-to-market strategy and growth post the launch of its brand. It foresaw the challenge of creating brand awareness and establishment while introducing new and innovative products, the company claimed. AnyMind Group has stepped in for making the brand achieve its brand target and customer flow for the brand, it added.

It is evident that the brands have spread their enterprise on social media and other digital platforms, Dharmender Khanna, country head, AnyMind Group, said. “For Nature 4 Nature, we reckon the brand to have a user-friendly site, brand awareness and just the right face for the generation since it is a beauty and personal care brand. We were also inspired by the brand’s commitment to planting trees on every order,” he added.

According to the agency, the company was guided through mixed offerings by AnyShop for its e-commerce enablement, AnyTag for influencer marketing and POKKT for driving traffic through mobile marketing. As per company claims, Nature 4 Nature achieved 10 lakh rupees in sales by two weeks after the launch, indicating a strong consumer demand for its products and the effectiveness of marketing efforts.

Targeting an oversaturated market with a tonne of alternatives was a huge challenge, Rohit Arora, CEO, Nature 4 Nature, stated. “In order to stand out and attain our target of contributing to the future of the environment, AnyMind Group made way for us,” he highlighted.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 11:16 IST