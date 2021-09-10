Natural Diamond Council unveils its second ‘For Moments Like No Other’ campaign

The TVC captures the prevailing sentiment of positivity and optimism, Richa Singh, managing director, India and Middle East, Natural Diamond Council, said.

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) has unveiled its second global ‘For Moments Like No Other’ advertising campaign. The campaign, inspired by the ‘Love Life’ thought, features its global ambassador Ana de Armas. It has been shot in Spain’s Mallorca, the company said in a statement. “Diamond jewellery sales have seen record breaking growth as we emerge from the pandemic,” David Kellie, CEO, Natural Diamond Council, said.

“Consumers are eager to create new memories and natural diamonds are synonymous with celebrating life’s moments. This campaign emanates the ‘Love Life’ manifesto to the core. We’re thrilled to have Ana de Armas back with us for another year to share the magic of natural diamonds with a global audience,” Kellie said.

In the campaign, de Armas is seen wearing an 11-piece diamond jewellery collection that was custom designed. Directed by Manu Cossu, the campaign highlights the appreciation for natural diamonds. The collection has also debuted together with the campaign on September 8. Moreover, the collection is being featured in a look-book on a dedicated campaign website housed on naturaldiamonds.com. The company claims that the website has received over 100 million unique visitors since its launch in June 2020.

As a brand, NDC is of the view that it should deliver direct-to-consumer, educational, inspiring content through the website, it said in an official statement. Hence, NDC has collaborated with experts across genres, influential voices, artists, and jewellery influencers to publish over 100 India-centric articles on natural diamonds, the statement added.

“The TVC captures the prevailing sentiment of positivity and optimism as the world opens up and we get the opportunity to celebrate the meaningful moments of life with our loved ones. There is no better expression of this love and affection than eternal, emotion-evoking natural diamonds. Ana brings alive these emotions through her spontaneity and we hope it inspires everyone to love life and enjoy their diamond jewellery this festive season,” Richa Singh, managing director, India and Middle East, Natural Diamond Council, said.

Read Also: Wonderchef appoints Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook