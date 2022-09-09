Natural Diamond Council ropes in Lily James as global ambassador

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) has launched its global advertising campaign with the sentiment, ‘To Treasure, Now and Forever’ featuring the freshly appointed British actor, Lily James to global ambassador.

According to David Kellie, CEO, Natural Diamond Council, Lily James is the modern epitome of natural diamonds. “With her recent Emmy nomination, she has been recognised as one of the leading actors in the world. The talent, versatility, and authenticity she brings to the table are the perfect attributes to represent natural diamonds,” he added.

As per the company, Lily James shines in NDC’s natural diamond universe, serving as the main inspiration for the 45-second campaign film which captures a series of scenes relevant to the myriad of roles James plays on and off camera. Set throughout London, where James resides, the film draws the eye to its heroine from street, to set, and to stage. Each moment, whether big or small, is decorated by life’s most meaningful adornments, sparkling pieces of diamond jewellery underscoring the film’s manifesto, ‘To Treasure, Now and Forever’. “It has been illuminating to discover the positive impact of the natural diamond industry across the globe and its commitment to continued improvement. I am eager to witness more of this firsthand in my new role,” Lily James said.

The power of natural diamonds lies in their magic as eternal heirlooms and symbols of self-expression, the council stated. Today consumers consider every luxury purchase as a means of showcasing their individuality and diamond jewellery is the perfect way to display the many facets of their personalities, Richa Singh, managing director, Natural Diamond Council, India and Middle East, said. “Our latest campaign encapsulates the varied roles that this modern audience seamlessly glides through, while holding on to their roots. Lily James’ sparkling, effortless charm represents the next chapter of diamond jewellery that can traverse various occasions and challenge traditional notions to create the perfect modern heirloom,” she added.

As a brand-agnostic, not-for-profit organisation, NDC’s campaign showcases a range of diamond jewellery styles from staples like tennis bracelets and necklaces, studs and hoops, to original creations including statement earrings or spiral bracelets. All of these pieces were sourced from independent designers, brands, and NDC’s official retail partners who will also run the campaign into 2023 through a co-op advertising program.

The advertising strategy focuses predominantly on digital video including presence on premium television channels, leading OTT platforms and across multiple digital avenues. The campaign will also run in the USA, UK, France, UAE, and China. The campaign was directed by Manu Cossu and photographed by Sasha Marro, in addition to Molly SJ Lowe.

