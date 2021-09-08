Natural Diamond Council launches ‘Thank You, By the Way’ campaign

The series of nine creative executions will debut across the NDC’s social media channels this week

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) with the support of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) is launching a new consumer campaign titled, ‘Thank You, By the Way’. The campaign’s target is consumers who now more than ever before want to know where their products come from, and the impact their purchases have on producing countries and local communities, the company said.

The omnichannel campaign features a variety of engaging sustainability facts about the natural diamond industry, highlighting both the socioeconomic and community benefits. The series of nine creative executions will debut across the NDC’s social media channels this week, with a dedicated page on Only Natural Diamonds. The campaign can be seen in print in the upcoming COUTURE edition of Women’s Wear Daily.

This isn’t a new topic for the diamond industry, David Kellie, CEO of the Natural Diamond Council, said. “For the last two decades, the industry has been doing this work, putting sustainability at the forefront of everything they do. But now more than ever, consumers have an appetite for it, they want to know the impact of what they are buying, and how their purchases are contributing to the regions and communities producing them. Through this campaign, we would like to thank our consumers for their trust and support in doing good around us,” Kellie added further.

Established in 2005, the RJC is the ethics and sustainability body for the global jewelry and watch industry. The acclaimed RJC certificate is independently audited and ensures that industry players meet the highest standards in terms of business ethics, human and labor rights, health, safety and environmental management. The RJC also accelerates the progress of the industry towards the United Nations 2030 Agenda and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in partnership with the United Nations Global Compact.

