National Foundation for India appoints Narayan Devanathan as chief strategy and communications officer

The National Foundation for India (NFI) has appointed Narayan Devanathan, former chief client officer of dentsu International India, as its chief strategy and communications officer. “As a key cog in the wheel of civil society, NFI has been strengthening hundreds of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) for the past three decades to function at the intersection of the state, market and citizens. As India moves forward, our job is to help all three actors—government, corporates and citizens—ensure as few people as possible are left behind, by law, by culture or by community. I’m delighted to have Narayan come on board this journey and help shape the narrative to create greater impact not just for NFI but for all the stakeholders in this critical movement,” Biraj Patnaik, executive director, NFI said on the appointment.

After an 11-year stint at Dentsu and a career spanning over 25 years in advertising, this is a significant shift for Narayan. “I’m not going to pretend I’m an expert in this field nor am I coming with any illusions of being a change-maker here. There are thousands of incredible people doing incredible work for the country, and I hope I can make a contribution by helping convey their stories with greater impact—for themselves and for all of us. Civil Society plays an extraordinarily important role in the smooth functioning of a democracy and I feel incredibly lucky to get this opportunity to be a part of it. I am hoping to rope in as many of my colleagues from advertising and the industry in this journey together,” Devanathan added on his new role.

Narayan’s appointment is effective immediately.

NFI was founded in 1992 by Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam and M.S. Swaminathan – the two key architects of the Green Revolution, along with Kamla Chowdhry – a pioneering educationist and institution builder.

