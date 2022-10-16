Narayana Health urges all to find the superhero within them in its new campaign 

Healthcare chain Narayana Health has unveiled a new digital campaign to celebrate will-power, love and support. Narrated from a cancer survivor’s point of view it urges everyone to find the superhero within them. This campaign brings out the beauty of life. It showcases how through determination and support from our loved ones, we can not only overcome the toughest of the challenges, but we can even achieve our dreams.

Speaking about the campaign Ashish Bajaj, chief marketing officer, Narayana Health, said, “We often undermine our self-belief that curtails one from exploring their full potential. We want to instil the importance of self-belief, find the superhero in you, backed with grit and determination, as well as acknowledge the magic of the love from our near and dear ones can create in our lives. We want to do our bit towards encouraging positive living.”

The campaign went on air on October 13, 2022.

Founded by Dr. Devi Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Health group claims to be the second largest health care provider in the country in terms of operational bed count. The first facility was established with approximately 225 operational beds in year 2000 at NH Health City in Bengaluru. The company claims that today it operates a chain of multispecialty tertiary and primary healthcare facilities across a network of 23 hospitals and seven heart centres in India and single hospital overseas at Cayman Islands with nearly 5,900 operational beds across all its centres and potential to reach a capacity of over 6,800 beds.

Also Read: Festive sales bring cheers to consumer goods industry, hike in DA and Productivity-Linked Bonus act as catalyst

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook