Narayana Health unveils ‘Thoda Dil, Thoda Heart’ campaign for World Heart Day

Healthcare chain Narayana Health, on Wednesday unveiled its World Heart Day campaign titled ‘Thoda Dil, Thoda Heart’. The digital film celebrates life and encourages a rounded approach to stay fit and healthy. As per the company, the digital film will be supported by a series of below-the-line (BTL) initiatives such as walkathons, health check-up camps, heart health awareness talks, drives across the country.

“There is a misconception about healthy living, it is often portrayed as giving up. It is not true, healthy living is actually living our life to our heart’s content in a comprehensive and conscious manner. And that is what we want to communicate through this campaign. Our aim is to connect with our audience emotionally by taking inspiration from their day-to-day life and educate them on the need of adopt a lifestyle that helps them to prevent any kind of heart ailments,” Ashish Bajaj, chief marketing officer, Narayana Health, said.

The film inspires audience to lead a balanced lifestyle by making small changes in their daily routine. The film draws parallel with what people love to do like going out, having fun with family and friends and further encourages them to do a little more with for their heart with regular health check-ups, jogging, walk, yoga, dancing among other activities.

The company, in a statement, further revealed that according to the World Heart Foundation, nearly 18.6 million people die every year owing to cardiovascular diseases and strokes. In fact, in the last decade, apart from mortality, the condition has also been responsible for morbidities, especially among the younger population. Poor lifestyle is one of the key reason causing the condition. At Narayana Health, the number of patients with cardiac ailments has been growing, it added. Owing to this growing concern and to raise more awareness, Narayana Health has launched this campaign that highlights simple day-to-day actions that individuals can take to prevent and control heart disease.

