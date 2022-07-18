Narayana Health names Ashish Bajaj as CMO

Health care chain Narayana Health, has announced the appointment of Ashish Bajaj as the chief marketing officer (CMO). Bajaj has joined Narayana Health from MediBuddy where he was heading the marketing, partnerships and PR verticals. At Narayana Health, he will be responsible for building a comprehensive marketing approach that is aligned with the growth vision of the company.

“The healthcare sector in India is at the cusp of an exponential growth and at Narayana Health we want to be well-positioned to leverage the opportunities ahead of us. The appointment of Bajaj is an extension of this vision. We are confident his multi industry expertise, especially the exposure to the start-up eco-system will add tremendous value and help us to achieve our strategic business outcomes,” Viren Shetty, executive vice chairman, Narayana Health, said.

As the CMO, Bajaj will be driving the brand’s end-to-end marketing strategy. He will also be overseeing the organisation’s digital, retail and institutional marketing, branding, public relations and patient engagement programs, including CRM. “Narayana Health is looking to redefine the healthcare delivery models present in India and abroad. I look forward to working alongside the leadership and contributing to the larger vision of the company,” Bajaj stated.

Bajaj comes with more than a decade of experience in managing the marketing function across healthcare and start-ups industry. In his previous assignment, apart from leading marketing, partnerships and PR, Bajaj was also responsible for building B2C business of subscription, managing revenue through channel partners and driving new user acquisition campaigns. Prior to Medibuddy, he was with ANI Technologies (Ola cabs) where he was the International media head and brand alliance head with the responsibility of building the go to market strategy for many Ola cab categories launch and international launches. He was also with Microsoft and Maxus India in the past.

