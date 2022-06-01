Narayan Devanathan steps down from the role of chief client officer, dentsu India

After an 11 year stint with the company, Narayan Devanathan will be moving on from the role of chief client officer (CCO) at dentsu India. As Devanathan steers his career path into a new journey to pursue his interests outside the advertising industry, the existing teams at dentsu India will continue to drive and oversee client-centric solutions led by the market’s key leadership, Divya Karani, Amit Wadhwa and Anubhav Sonthalia, the company said.

“Devanathan’s leadership has played an instrumental role in successfully aligning dentsu India with the company’s global ambitions of becoming the most integrated advertising network in the world. His relentless commitment towards providing the finest solutions to our clients is commendable and I wish him all the best on his new endeavour,” Peter Huijboom, interim CEO, dentsu India said.

“My association with dentsu goes way beyond the varied roles that I have held within the network. Dentsu has been a life-shaping experience for me and the decision to take this big leap to pursue my interests outside the advertising industry was a tough one but something I am keenly looking forward to. The network is a rich powerhouse of expertise; the enormity of exposure it offers is way beyond many milestones. As I look back, I am filled with gratitude to have been closely working with many of the best talents and industry leaders within the network,” Devanathan added.

