Nandu’s is the sponsor and official meat partner for Benguluru Bulls

The company has associated with the team for the ninth season of Pro Kabaddi League

As per the company’s CMO, the company has built a strong consumer connect with several athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts

Meat retail brand Nandu’s is one of the sponsors and the official meat partner for Bengaluru Bulls for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season nine.

According to Narendra K Pasuparthy, chief executive officer (CEO) and founder, Nandu’s,
as a brand, Nandu’s has always encouraged sports. “We believe that playing a sport is a great way to stay healthy and strong, together with eating fresh and healthy meat.”

Over the years, the company has built a strong consumer connect with several athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts becoming loyal patrons, Pavangopal A, chief marketing officer, Nandu’s, said. “Kabaddi was a natural fit for us, and team Bengaluru Bulls is the bridge between our consumers and us,” he added.

“As this season kicks off, we have Nandu’s on our side, and we look forward to a successful tournament ahead,” Kirthi Muralikrishnan, CEO, Bengaluru Bulls, stated.

Nandu’s was founded by Narendra K. Pasuparthy, and as per the company, it has over 55 outlets across Bangalore and Hyderabad. It aims to set up 300 stores in major Indian cities in the next four years.

