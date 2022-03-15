Nandini Dias resigns from Lodestar UM as its CEO

Nandini Dias was with Lodestar UM for over 27 years

Lodestar UM’s Nandini Dias has put in her papers and resigned from the post off CEO. Dias had joined the group 27 years ago and had acquired the top position overtime, leading the organisation to several ‘media agency of the year’ recognitions.

“I leave Lodestar UM in the hands of a strong, capable, and empowered team that has stayed vested and bonded with me for a long time. In fact, almost all of the top 30 have been with me throughout my tenure as CEO. It is rare that one gets the opportunity to hand over the reins after an organisation’s best years, but this year was one of Lodestar UM’s finest. Over a dozen new businesses, over 20 international awards, campaign’s agency of the year – silver, RECMA recognized it as the agency with highest vitality and personally, my being recognised as the media agency CEO leader of the year by the International Advertising Association (IAA) and feted by the governor of Maharashtra,” Nandini Dias said.

Over the years, Nandini Dias has been recognised with numerous honours by several bodies – starting with being the media planner of the year in 1998 to going on to be the media CEO of the year on various platforms in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2021. She’s also been recognized by platforms like The World Leadership Congress and made it to The Times of India’s coveted list of times power women. Additionally, she’s been on the Economic Times most influential list for several years now, the first woman leader to make it there, and has featured among other such titles over years.

Dias led from the front to build Lodestar UM ground up to make it one among the top three agencies in the country, Shashi Sinha, CEO, Mediabrands India, stated. “She has been my partner, ally, and friend for 27 years. Passion is what defines her, whether it is creating business solutions, building strong media properties for her clients or making a difference to our society and communities or just bringing her teams together to celebrate a festival or a win, Nandini Dias did it all with remarkable fervour. She leaves her indelible mark on Lodestar UM in the solid and hugely capable leadership team that she has nurtured and I can say with all confidence that they will only continue to build on her legacy,” he highlighted.

