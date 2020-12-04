Nabendu Bhattacharyya steps down from Milestone Brandcom

Bhattacharyya will leave the business on December 31, ending his more than six-year-long-stint with the network

Nabendu Bhattacharyya, CEO and MD of Milestone Brandcom (the India-based OOH specialist agency from the house of dentsu international) has decided to step down from his current position. An industry veteran with more than two decades of experience in the Indian out-of-home (OOH) space, Bhattacharyya will leave the business on December 31, ending his more than six-year-long-stint with the network, to explore and pursue his personal interests.

My almost seven-year-old journey with dentsu in India has been nothing less than a celebration with a bagful of wonderful memories and some exceptional people that I met across the global network. Dentsu International is an incredible place to be in. It is packed with extraordinary talent and remarkable professionalism in every little pocket of the globe and I must forever reiterate that working with Ashish and Anand has been one of the most phenomenal experiences of my life, professionally and personally, Bhattacharyya said.

“Even as I embark upon a new journey hereon, my adventures and escapades will, of course, continue to be in the field of creative and business communication. However, it must now go beyond the scope of work that I have been engaged in for the last two decades. I intend to explore and delve deep into the other expanded ranges of advertising and communication and see what I can freshly withstand. I am leaving behind Milestone Brandcom in a rock-solid state and I know it will continue to grow with the strong leadership team that currently sits at its helm,” he added.

“Nabendu is a fantastic professional and a veteran in his field. His creative vision, coupled with his leadership skills, makes him an absolute powerhouse. He charges ahead with unrelenting clarity and determination, translating businesses into the unadulterated largeness that they eventually become,” Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, India, dentsu, stated.

Read Also: Uday Shankar elected as president of FICCI for 2020-21

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook