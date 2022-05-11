NA-KD on Nykaa Fashion has collaborated with Mira Rajput Kapoor

European label on Nykaa Fashion, NA-KD has partnered with celebrity influencer Mira Rajput Kapoor. The collaboration will feature three curations for different occasions. As part of the collaboration, Nykaa has launched a campaign titled #SelectedbyMira. The MIRA x NA-KD collection was launched on Nykaa’s official site from May 11, 2022.

“The brand’s aesthetic mirrors my beliefs of balancing a lifestyle and promising an environmentally conscious range. The fact that NA-KD exercises sustainability made this association organic. My selections focus on fit and style, and are timeless wardrobe staples,” Kapoor said.

Nykaa Fashion is the multi-brand e-commerce fashion offering from Nykaa. As per the company, Nykaa Fashion houses 1,350 brands and over 1.8 million SKUs across women, men, kids, luxe and home categories to appeal to every consumer. It offers brands that include Indian and western wear, footwear, bags, jewellry, accessories, lingerie, athleisure, sleepwear, home décor, bath, bed, kitchen and more. It has built a portfolio of seven consumer brands – Gajra Gang, Nykd by Nykaa, Pipa Bella, Twenty Dresses, Likha, IYKYK, Kica and RSVP.

Read Also: Bella Vita Organic ropes in Milind Soman as its brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook