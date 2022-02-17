Mzaalo partners with Jio to deliver digital entertainment content in rural India

As part of this partnership, Mzaalo’s content catalogue and rewards ecosystem will be available on Jio’s low-cost phones

Mzaalo has entered a strategic partnership with Jio to deliver digital entertainment throughout the rural India. As part of this partnership, Mzaalo’s content catalogue and rewards ecosystem will be available on Jio’s low-cost phones, and freely accessible for millions of rural Indians, most of whom are first-time internet users. Mzaalo app’s content library will be available for more than 150 million low cost Jio phone users.



Along with this partnership, Mzaalo has also been selected to join the Jio Developers Build for Bharat Growth Pad Program. Hence, Mzaalo and its community will receive special programme benefits like first market access program, year-round technical support from Jio, an exclusive community of leaders for mentorship within Jio’s rich leadership ecosystem.



“As internet penetration grows deeper across India, there is a growing demand for quality online video streaming content. We are thrilled to partner with Jio to offer our premium content and rewards ecosystem across 150 mn+ JioPhone users in Hindi and 9 Indian languages. The collaboration with Jio enables us to expand our digital footprint and democratize digital entertainment for the Indian hinterland,” Vikram Tanna, COO, Mzaalo, said.



The Indian hinterland comprises of about 65% of India’s population, nearly 900 million people. The partnership between Mzaalo and Jio is aimed at providing a new opportunity for hundreds of millions of Indians who have not had access to the mobile phone economy.



Mzaalo is a blockchain-based gamified video platform powered by Algorand designed to re-establish trust between consumers, content creators, and brands. Mzaalo offers free content access to users including movies, originals, live TV, music, etc. Mzaalo’s token algorithm also helps users to earn rewards that can be spent across more than 600 established brands including merchandise, digital goods, games, and celebrity experiences.

