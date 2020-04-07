MyTeam11 diversifies beyond fantasy gaming; launches MyTeam11 Quiz

The launch of quiz comes as the second major announcement by the brand after they launched SportsTiger.

Fantasy sports platform, MyTeam11 has rolled out a sports quiz category titled MyTeam11 Quiz. The quiz will be hosted on the MyTeam11 application and will consist of hourly competitions in 10-question format. The launch of quiz comes as the second major announcement by the brand after they launched SportsTiger – a multi-sport aggregator in February. “With the addition of MyTeam11 Quiz, the fantasy gaming giant also becomes the first fantasy sports platform in the industry to offer knowledge-based online competition,” the company said in a statement.

According to Sanjit Sihag, COO and co-founder, MyTeam11, the release was strategically organised at a time when LIVE sports were suspended globally because of COVID-19, this provides audiences with enough reasons to keep their minds engaged. “Quizzing is a passion for many and that will not only interest the ardent fantasy gamers but also attract a large sports-loving audience across the length and breadth of the country. As we progress we will also add other genres to diversify the quiz content and increase the mass appeal of the product.,” he added.

As per the Indian Federation of Sports Gaming, (IFSG), the number of MyTeam11 gaming users have grown from 2 million to almost 90 million in the last few years and the number of Fantasy Sports operators have gone from 10 to 14. Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG) report has shown that the fantasy gaming industry’s size will be more than $1.1 billion by the end of 2023. With a growth of 450% in three years, the company is receiving 50% traffic from tier II and tier III cities.

Founded in 2016, MyTeam11 is a fantastic sports brand with a user base of more than 15 million. The fantasy sports included six major sports such as Cricket, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Basketball, Football and Hockey with Hockey being the latest addition.

Read Also: How Rooter is going beyond cricket for community building

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook