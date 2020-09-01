Myntra ropes in Samantha Akkineni as its brand ambassador

Akkineni’s first commercial for Myntra is also set to go live across digital platforms, in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil

E-commerce company Myntra has roped in actor Samantha Akkineni as its brand ambassador in the South, to represent the company among the region’s large and widespread audience. The actor will be instrumental in connecting the brand with millions of fashion-forward customers and drive fashion choices of consumers in the region, the company said. As part of the association, her first commercial for Myntra is also set to go live across digital platforms, in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.

As per the platform, apart from establishing a strong connection with Myntra’s existing customers, Akkineni will play a pivotal role in engaging with new consumers. “The strong connection between films and fashion is well established in India, and Myntra is poised to leverage this phenomenon with powerful and relatable narratives to bolster its position as the most preferred destination for fashion and lifestyle,” Myntra said in a statement.

Having Samantha on board as our brand ambassador for South is key for building a strong bond with the fashion-forward consumers of the region, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said. “Samantha appeals to a wide audience across the southern states and her reach will be crucial in driving deeper customer engagement. This association is another step in our efforts to serve the evolving fashion and lifestyle needs while leaving no stone unturned in the realm of customer experience and rich fashion content,” he added.

According to Akkineni, Myntra has helped a number of people define their fashion choices and continues to keep them abreast of the latest trends from the world of fashion. “This is an extremely valuable association for me and I am looking forward to a meaningful partnership,” she stated further on the association.

