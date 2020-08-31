Myntra ropes in actor Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador

As per the company, Kiara’s engaging social media presence will help strengthen Myntra’s vision of democratising fashion

E-commerce company Myntra has roped in bollywood actor Kiara Advani, as its brand ambassador and nationwide celebrity endorser. In her role as the brand ambassador, she will establish a strong connection with Myntra’s existing customers, while attracting a new set of fashion-forward, digital-savvy and entertainment-oriented customers from across the nation, the company said.

According to the company, Kiara’s engaging social media presence, high resonance with the country’s youth population, and a strong fan following will help strengthen Myntra’s vision of democratising fashion. Her association will be pivotal in helping us foster our relationship with existing customers while expanding our footprint into unexplored regions in India, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said. “This association gives impetus to our commitment of serving the evolving fashion and lifestyle needs using the power of technology while offering superlative customer experience, and unparalleled fashion content,” he added further on the association.

For Kiara Advani, fashion is all about being comfortable in one’s attire which inturn brings out confidence within oneself. “Myntra has changed the overall dynamics of online shopping, it’s a platform that has enabled us to find our fashion favorites with just a click. It’s been one of the most liked platforms amongst the youth and I look forward to the association with the brand,” she added.

Part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra is a platform for fashion brands bringing together technology and fashion to create experiences in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. The company has partnered with fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, FabIndia, Biba among others.

