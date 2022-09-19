Myntra rolls out new festive campaign featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani

Ahead of the ‘Big Fashion Festival’, Myntra has rolled out its marketing campaign with Bollywood actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani. As per the company, Kiara Advani’s appeal as a fashion trendsetter and Ranbir Kapoor’s cool demeanor are poised to accelerate conversations around Myntra’s apparel segments.

The Big Fashion Festival brings families and loved ones together, with fashion playing a pivotal role in the festivities, Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said. “This year’s marketing campaign is to highlight the magnanimity of the Big Fashion Festival, showcasing that no reason is bigger for the attention of people across the nation, not even the celebrities, than this event itself for the festivity. With this campaign, we aim to penetrate our reach to every nook and corner of the country and strike a chord with the fanbase of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani,” she added.

The campaign’s tagline, ‘Myntra Big Fashion Festival. India’s Biggest Fashion Dhamaka. Don’t Waste Time’ aims to communicate the scale of the event, positioning Myntra as the go-to destination for every fashion need this festive season, while also apprising shoppers of Myntra’s value offerings as part of the event. Poised to leverage Myntra’s position, the campaign featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani will be amplified across TV, digital and social media.

The storyboard of the ad film aims to hold the audience’s attention on the subject. The narrative claims to evoke a sense of amusement in the viewer by snubbing the celebrities and their esteem, to focus on Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival, seemingly more worthy of their attention and importance than the celebrity themselves, thereby leaving the celebrities both embarrassed and at the same time amused. As a part of Myntra’s multi-channel activation, fashion and lifestyle influencers will form an important network of proponents for Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival (BFF). They will engage with a large fan base across the country and highlight Myntra’s proposition of biggest brands, styles, products and offers to reach every part of the country and demography, with the central message of the campaign that urges shoppers to look nowhere but Myntra for all their festive fashion needs.

The concept of the campaign is to take a dig at celeb culture and bring out the event, where even the celebrities can’t help themselves but to get in on the action, without wasting any time.

Also Read: Astral Pipes launches a new TV campaign featuring Allu Arjun

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook