Myntra onboards Ranbir Kapoor as the new face of the brand

Indian e-commerce company, Myntra announces the appointment of Ranbir Kapoor, as its brand ambassador. Kapoor will be seen focusing on men’s fashion wear, in Myntra’s upcoming brand campaign, ‘Be Extraordinary Everyday’, slated to go live shortly.

The brand’s existing ambassador, Kiara Advani, will continue to drive awareness about the women’s western wear category.

According to the upcoming brand campaign, ‘Be Extraordinary Everyday’, is aimed towards positioning Myntra as the destination that enables people to elevate their everyday fashion and style with access to the best of branded fashion.

Speaking on the announcement of the brand ambassadors and the initiation of the brand campaign, Sunder Balasubramanian, chief marketing officer, Myntra, said, “Ranbir Kapoor embodies the spirit of Myntra as a creative force shaping the world of fashion today. He is a true original, who has been a part of some of our previous brand films, and now we are happy to continue our collaboration officially by welcoming him as the new face of Myntra. He is not only a style icon but also an inspiration to the youth and we are looking forward to reaching out to his fan base across the country.”

Kapoor joins an ensemble of actors which includes Kiara Advani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Deverakonda in representing Myntra, further strengthening the platform’s connect with the nation’s cinema landscape, positioning Myntra as the go-to destination for the latest on-trend looks and fashion.



As part of this campaign, Myntra will also engage with top influencers from across India, to create exciting and relevant content to connect with consumers including in non-metros.

