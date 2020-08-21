Myntra launches promotional campaign for the second edition of Myntra Fashion Superstar

The show is slated to go on-air in September on MTV

Indian fashion e-commerce company Myntra has launched a promotional video for the second edition of its digital fashion influencer talent hunt, ‘Myntra Fashion Superstar’ urging the fashion-forward to partake in the fashion reality show and ‘Change the Conversation.’ The show is slated to go on-air in September on MTV.

The 60-second promotional video features fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is seen urging the young and talented aspirants to become powerful fashion influencers by participating in the show and proving their worth. It uses a metaphorical setting to demonstrate the experience of being an influencer, which includes flaunting a personal style, orientation, conversations or making a statement and taking on the responses.

Over the years, fashion and it’s concept has evolved and while styling remains a significant factor, the persona, conduct and confidence have become defining norms to make a mark in the industry, Malhotra said. “Myntra Fashion Superstar is a perfect platform for all fashion enthusiasts to showcase their skills and I’m sure it will give them the right push to work towards their dreams. I urge all budding talents to be a part of it and create conversations together to strive for change,” he added.

The show will be judged by various names from the world of fashion and cinema, including Manish Malhotra. The show will be aired on Myntra Studio on the Myntra App, MTV and Voot in end September. In addition to streaming the 8 episodes, Myntra Studio will feature exclusive content around the show, including behind the scene moments, shoppable celebrity looks, episodic reviews, trivias, and quizzes and lots more. The show will be promoted across TV and digital channels of Viacom18 and Myntra’s own digital channels, including social media.

