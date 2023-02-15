scorecardresearch
Myntra launches new brand campaign featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani

While Ranbir showcases the men’s casual wear, Kiara, on the other hand, is seen promoting the women’s ethnic and western wear.

The campaign aims to position Myntra as the go-to destination for everyday fashion.

Myntra, a fashion, beauty and lifestyle shopping platform, has launched a series of new ad films featuring brand ambassadors, Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani as part of its new brand campaign ‘Be extraordinary everyday’. As per the company, the brand campaign is aimed at showcasing its product portfolio.

While Ranbir showcases the men’s casual wear, Kiara, on the other hand, is seen promoting the women’s ethnic and western wear.

Myntra said that its shopping features, including the under 3-day delivery option and easy return and exchange will help elevate the everyday fashion of consumers.

Ranbir and Kiara are seen in a new avatar in this campaign, playing unique and interesting roles. The ad films demonstrate several individuals donning the collection made available by the brand, while the actors, Ranbir and Kiara, play the role of their friends or acquaintances, curious about where they got their fashion apparels from.

With this film, Myntra expects to hold viewer attention, meanwhile showcasing the possibilities for them to make their everyday extraordinary.

