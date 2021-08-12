Myntra launches brand campaign featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani

Myntra services over 27,000 pin codes across the country, the company claimed in a statement.

Myntra has unveiled a new brand campaign to reinforce its position as ‘India’s Fashion Expert’. As part of the campaign, the brand has rolled out ad films featuring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani. Myntra aspires to reach the ever-growing community of fashion lovers through this campaign. The films also talk about Myntra’s differentiating features like Myntra Studio and Photo search. While the campaign communicates to the audience that Myntra is ‘India’s Fashion Expert’, it leaves consumers with a direct takeaway, ‘If it’s fashion, it’s Myntra’. The campaign is supported by a 360-degree approach, leveraging TV, digital and social platforms.

“Our new brand campaign and the ad films with Hrithik and Kiara have been conceived to reinforce Myntra’s image and perception as India’s Fashion Expert, among millions of people, who are ardent fans of the two Bollywood superstars and top fashion icons in our country,” Harish Narayanan, chief marketing officer, Myntra, said. Mynta aims to cut across demographics and build a deeper relationship with its customers across the country through this campaign , Narayanan added.

As the 35-second ad films feature Roshan and Advani, the duo will drive Myntra’s fashion narrative for millions of their fans. The new brand ambassador Roshan showcases various casual and formal wear styles for men in one of the films. On the other hand, Advani appears in two films to promote women’s western wear and ethnic wear separately.

Myntra has partnered with over 5000 fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, FabIndia, Biba, among others, and it services over 27,000 pin codes across the country, the company claimed in a statement.

