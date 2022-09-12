Myntra kickstarts its festive campaign with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Ahead of the Big Fashion Festival (BFF), Myntra has rolled out a marketing campaign with cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma. As per the company, the couple’s presence will help Myntra connect with the couple’s incredible fan base, while also allowing the company to reach over 250 million fashion lovers of the country, combining the existing and new customers, apprising them of Myntra’s wide range of stupendous festive offerings.

For Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, the festive season is the most-awaited time of the year.” Fashion plays a pivotal role to such festivities, acting as a cultural glue enabling everyone to share the joyous sentiment. Our marketing campaign is a reflection of the celebratory mood of people of the country, that comes after two years of festivities hosted in close door setup, and drives home the point that when it comes to festive fashion shopping, they look nowhere but Myntra. With a wide selection of products in the offing, Big Fashion Festival is all set to make this festive season even special for our consumers,” she added.

Titled, ‘Myntra Big Fashion Festival. India’s Biggest Fashion Dhamaka. Don’t Waste Time’ the campaign pivots on the scale of the festive event, positioning the platform as the starting point for everything fashion, for this festive season. The marketing campaign highlights Myntra’s proposition of varied brands, styles, products and offers to reach every part of the country and demography, with the central message of the campaign that urges shoppers to look nowhere but Myntra for all their festive fashion needs. Poised to leverage Myntra’s position as India’s fashion expert, the campaign featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will be amplified across TV, digital and social media.

As part of the platform’s multi-channel activation, over 1000 high-impact celebrities, an army of influencers and content creators are set to drive awareness via visual content that showcases curated fashion ranges, ethnic wear and other noteworthy festive fashion segments.

