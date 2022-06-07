Myntra expects 1 million new customers at its flagship event

E-commerce platform Myntra plans to serve about 1 million new customers at the 16th edition of its bi-annual flagship event, the End of Reason Sale (EORS), and expects 25% higher overall customer traffic compared to the previous July edition, the company said on Monday.

In total, it aims to serve over 5 million customers during the event, scheduled to be held between June 11 and 16. Users will have access to around 1.4 million styles, about 40% more than last year’s EORS had, from across 5,000 brands. The Walmart-owned platform is estimated to handle over 16,000 orders per minute, while customers from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities will drive about 40% of its overall traffic.

After orders are placed, 85% of the deliveries will be fulfilled by its 21,000 kirana partners, who are a part of the Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation (MENSA), to reach the 19,000 PIN codes it services. An expected surge in demand also saw this EORS create about 27,500 direct and indirect seasonal employment opportunities across warehouses, last-mile delivery and contact centres, the company said in a statement.

Adding to the demand will be its exclusive member cohort, the Myntra Insider base, which has grown by 60% year-on-year which, along with others, will also have access to 100 new brands that will are onboarded ahead of the EORS.“This EORS will be bigger than previous versions. Over the last two years, people have not attended any social events and will look to build their wardrobe — there is a very high demand for fashion and we look to fulfill that demand,” Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha said in an interview to FE.

“Ahead of the event, Myntra will also have over 100 new brands on the platform such as bebe, Chumbak Beauty, CR7, Saaki, FreeSoul, L’Oréal Professional Products Division and Caudalie, among others, all available for the first time in EORS,” Sinha added.

Products from brands like USPA, Puma, HRX, Biba, Roadster, H&M, Mango, Levi’s, Firebolt, ONLY, Nike, Mothercare, Max and Forever21 will be available during the sale, too.

