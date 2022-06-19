Myntra ends its EORS event as expected, calls it biggest ever

Myntra claimed its flagship sale event, the end of reason sale (EORS) was its biggest ever as it served about 5 million customers who ordered roughly 21 million products in a span of six days, broadly in line with company estimates. The e-tailer, however, did not provide an update on how many new customers it saw at the event. It had expected 1 million first-time users, according to a statement issued before the EORS began.



Further, the latest release said women’s western wear, men’s casual wear, sportswear, and beauty and personal care were the most popular categories at the June 11-16 event. While Roadster Life & Co’s t-shirts, L’Oréal shampoo, Garnier hair colour, Ponds’ facewash, boAt earbuds and Lakme’s eyeconic Kajal stood out as the most popular products.



Brands like US Polo Association, Puma, H&M, Mango, Levis, HRX, Wrogn, Maybelline, Roadster Life & Co, HIGHLANDER, Libas, L’Oréal India and Fire-Bolt were the most in demand according to the Walmart-owned company. Myntra Luxe, the company’s luxury beauty segment saw increased demand from buyers, too. Brands like MAC, Dyson, Armani Beauty, GK Hair, Benefit Cosmetics, CK, Laneige led the way.



On an average, Myntra claims to have sold 10 t-shirts, 14 lipsticks and 17 sarees every second and roughly 1,600 styles per minute. A majority of its shoppers were women, the company’s statement revealed.

Boasting about its logistics, Myntra said the fastest delivery was within four hours of placing the order but did not mention the city’s name. It further said 8 million of the 21 million products were delivered to customers before the sale ended on June 16.



Myntra had earlier launched M-Express, its quick delivery service, that aims to deliver fashion products in under 48 hours.



“EORS-16 has taken forward the legacy of the flagship event, elevating the growth and scale of the brands by a few notches. In our endeavour to democratise fashion using technology, we are happy that this edition of India’s biggest fashion carnival has been able to delight and serve 5 million people, the highest ever to shop during EORS thus far. Additionally, the event continued to serve as an opportunity for 21,000 kirana partners whose income has been augmented by ~1.4X of their business as usual (BAU) earnings as they helped fulfil 1 million shipments at peak,” said Nandita Sinha, chief executive officer of Myntra.



Shoppers from Delhi majorly contributed to the event, among metros, while Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune followed. From the Tier-II and Tier-III cities, Jaipur, Patna, Lucknow and Indore, among others, led the demand, respectively.

