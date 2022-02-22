Myntra collaborates with emerging creators to be the face of its social commerce

Myntra aims to build better monetisation opportunities, connecting the influencers with brands at scale while providing personalized holistic development opportunities

Myntra has exclusively collaborated with content creators or influencers to introduce its Style Squad The Style Squad will work with Myntra and its brand partners to become the faces of Myntra’s social commerce proposition, in particular, Myntra Studio and M Live. Myntra believes in nurturing upcoming talented creators from the grassroots and giving them adequate exposure, mentorship and training to become superstars on the platform, Achint Setia, head, marketing and social commerce, Myntra, said. “For Style Squad, we have identified high-performing, creative, edgy and impactful creators from our social commerce platforms to craft unparalleled brand and expert-led engagement for Myntra and our brand partners. As the future of meaningful consumer engagement-driven shopping, the Style Squad enables Myntra and our brand partners to leverage the creator economy to deliver substantial value for our customers by building a platform that allows real-time style advisory and enhanced product discovery. Influencer-led engagement is key to Myntra’s marketing strategy and we shall continue to make the right spends to enable this vision,” he added.

The Style Squad will be looking to build platform affinity by driving their fan base to Myntra, becoming its digital ambassadors, while impactfully scaling awareness for Myntra on their social channels. The launch of Style Squad is the manifestation of Myntra’s commitment to empower the talented and aspiring creator ecosystem in India. Through this initiative, Myntra will offer an array of benefits, ranging from unlocking monetization opportunities, a steady stream of income, the opportunity to connect with over 7,000 brands at scale, and customised mentorship and training avenues.

Furthermore, Myntra has introduced monetisation, engagement building, and tracking tools for creators, which are slated to empower the members of the creator community especially the ones who are just starting out in the influencer industry.

Myntra envisions to drive retention and increase its repeat orders with fashion-forward customers across tiers and genders, with creators playing a critical role in influencing decision making and building awareness among young customer cohorts. The platform claims that the current engagement rates of the enterprise’s key creators are upwards of 1.5X of the platform average and this is expected to grow by 4-5x in the next two years.

Pivoted on community, connection, and trust, Myntra forayed into social commerce at scale late last year. Myntra believes that social commerce is the future of shopping and has witnessed its live streaming traffic grow by 5X and demand in orders placed by 10X in the last six months.

