Myntra announces Disha Patani as its brand ambassador

Through the association, the company aims to penetrate wider geographies while driving recall for the category at scale

E-commerce company Myntra has appointed Disha Patani as its brand ambassador to further consolidate its strong position in the massive and rapidly-growing beauty and personal care (BPC) market in India. As per the company, her interactive social media presence, coupled with her style quotient, will help them penetrate wider geographies while driving recall for the category at scale.

Patani’s upcoming, first-ever, brand campaign for the category will further emphasise the distinct value proposition of the company being a leading fashion and lifestyle destination for an entire gamut of products. “Her pan-India appeal will bring to the table a holistic representation of a tech-savvy, modern-day celebrity with the appeal to connect and engage with countless enthusiasts for beauty and personal care products across various age-groups,” the company said in a statement.

In a first-ever for Myntra, this association with Disha as our beauty brand ambassador represents our increasing focus on the booming beauty and personal care segment, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said. “Through our tech-based personalization capabilities, a growing portfolio, and content innovation, we are extending our superlative consumer experience to cater to the beauty needs of consumers and help them complete the look. Disha joins our illustrious list of celebrity brand ambassadors ahead of the festive season and will help us in our vision of providing a holistic fashion and lifestyle offering to our fashion-forward consumers across the nation under one roof,” he added further on the association.

“Through this association with Myntra, I hope to inspire and help people across India on their journey towards discovering their own unique fashion styles and preferences,” Patani stated.

Read Also: Aakash Educational Services Limited appoints Yuvraj Singh as brand ambassador

Read Also: Manjit Sachdev to join Viacom18 as content head for Voot and Voot Select

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook