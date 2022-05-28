Mylo expands its product line with the launch of a new feeding range

Addressing the issue of Colic among infants, direct to consumer platform Mylo has announced the expansion of its product line with the launch of a new feeding range of Mylo Essentials anti-colic baby bottles, anti-colic bottle nipples and breast pump. As per the company, these baby products have been developed based on feedback collected from Mylo’s community of over four million users.

At Mylo, we harness the power of our large community of over four million users by paying close attention to their needs and desires, which form the foundation of our R&D, Sameep Mendiratta, head, brand and consumer products, Mylo said. “To meet the needs of mothers for whom breastfeeding is sometimes not a viable option, we have expanded our product line and launched the Mylo Essentials feeding range of baby products. When the mother is unavailable or exhausted, breast pumps are a convenient supplementary option to feed breast milk to babies. Our anti-colic bottles and anti-colic nipples can help prevent spells of colic, prolonged crying and fussiness among babies,” he added.

One of the findings from a new Mylo survey of over 2,500 mothers in their community revealed that mothers usually attribute their babies’ discomfort to hunger (56%) and colic gas (46%), and this distressed behaviour reveals itself on a regular basis. The questionnaire gathered data from mostly mothers with infants less than 12 months of age and found that nine out of ten mothers have to deal with fussy babies who cry for no apparent reason (53%), cry intensely during the evenings (29%) or are still distressed even after crying. Additionally, more than half of these mothers (51%) notice these symptoms of colic three or more times per week.

Mylo claims to have witnessed a ten times growth in terms of revenue in the first year of the launch of its D2C line of products for mothers and babies across personal care, premium ayurveda and daily essentials (launched in 2020). The company expects a growth of three to four times by March 2023.

Read Also: How businesses can create a successful CRM strategy

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook