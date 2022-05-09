Myles rolls out ‘change your car every year’ campaign

Myles has launched the ‘Change Your Car Every Year’ campaign. Under the program, the customers can choose a car, select a suitable tenure and pay the fee. The temporarily owning/changing/returning the vehicle includes insurance cover, maintenance covers, roadside assistance, FASTag, and standard car accessories. The platform’s latest offering aims to make mobility flexible for the customers.

The platform has been working towards creating an alternate ecosystem for vehicle ownership via subscription, Sakshi Vij, founder and CEO, Myles, said. “Millennials are shifting towards a subscription economy that helps them to maintain their finances. And now with the younger generation realising the liabilities of owning a car, they are willing to subscribe to vehicles as well, besides OTT platforms. Therefore, through our smart subscription program, we intend to simplify the process for them. It intends to make the younger generation realise how easy it is to subscribe to a car,” she added.

Established in 2018 by Sakshi Vij, Myles aims to develop an alternate ecosystem to vehicle ownership through subscription and sharing solutions. It claims to be a one-stop destination for both – rental cars and a car subscription.

