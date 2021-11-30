Myles announces the appointment of Amrish Bhargava as CEO

Prior to starting his journey with Myles, he was heading the auto division at Poonawalla Fincorp

Vehicle subscription and sharing platform Myles Automotive Technologies has appointed Amrish Bhargava as its new chief executive officer (CEO). The appointment is aligned with the company’s long-term growth, among other things. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing the partnerships, customer acquisitions, and product enhancements along with working with the founders on the overall business strategy.

For Sakshi Vij, founder and MD, Mylescars, any idea is as good as the team that executes it. “As we embark on the next phase of growth at Myles, it is crucial that we are able to do so with a healthy mix of innovation, experience, and collaboration. Amrish Bhargava’s energy and experience will be integral to our growth moving forward,” she added.

Prior to starting his journey with Myles, he was heading the auto division at Poonawalla Fincorp. Besides driving key business metrics like AUM growth and ROTA, his key responsibilities were charting out business strategy and aligning group goals. Bhargava brings in over two decades of experience in the auto finance and leasing industry.

Myles has come a long way in their journey of transforming the automotive industry, Amrish Bhargava, CEO, Myles Automotive Technologies, said. “I am bullish about the future of alternate ownership. Subscription is a logical way forward for the auto space. The customer needs flexibility, and subscription is the way to go. Therefore, I look forward to my role at Myles,” he stated.

Established in 2013 by Sakshi Vij, Myles intends to develop an alternate ecosystem to vehicle ownership through subscription and sharing solutions. Set up to create a future of vehicle ownership, the brand promises ‘Zero Risks’ and ‘Zero Stress’. It is a one-stop destination for both – self-drive cars for your road trips and a car subscription for daily travels without any commitment.

