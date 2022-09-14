MyLang raises seed round funding from Rainmatter and Supermorpheus

Digital publishing start-up MyLang Creators have raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round funding led by Rainmatter, with Supermorpheus and others participating in the round. The digital publishing start-up claims to have been focussing on creating a tech-enabled publishing platform exclusively for regional language content in India. With an infusion of fresh funds, MyLang, which started in Kannada, plans to scale up regional outreach by extending the same experience to other languages of India.

“The investment will enable us to increase our focus on innovation and expand our market reach. Apart from understanding the great market potential, our investors truly believe in the core value proposition of MyLang, and this gives us extra strength,” Pavaman Athani, founder and CEO, MyLang Creators, said.

Founded by Pavaman Athani and Vasantkumar Shetty, MyLang offers Indian language content to its users, with a focus on short-form audio format. The platform aims to provide an end-to-end native language experience for the users to discover and consume content generated by publishers, authors as well as independent creators, with a pricing model consisting of a free tier and pay-per-content. The start-up plans to introduce bundled subscriptions as well.

For Kailash Nadh, co-founder, Zerodha, quality digital vernacular content in India is not just a tiny niche to fill, but a serious, giant void to address. “MyLang’s exemplary efforts, thus, are commendable. More such projects need to exist,” he added.

MyLang aims to become a converging platform for publishers, writers and creators together with audiences, and offer Indian language content that caters to the needs of the digital natives.

“MyLang brings out the hidden treasure usually wrapped up in vernacular and restricted to only a smaller geography. Allowing anyone to access this timeless content and building an ecosystem of trust in the publishing space is quite an arduous as well as a long road. Pavaman and Vasant have already gotten started wonderfully with Kannada and we hope to see more languages coming everyone’s way soon,” Sameer Guglani, curator, Supermorpheus, stated.

Also Read: Niva Bupa onboards Leo Burnett as its advertising agency

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook