Mylab’s CoviSelf becomes official testing partner for Tata Open Maharashtra 2022

As part of this partnership, Mylab will provide its self-test kit, CoviSelf to the players

Mylab Discovery Solutions has announced a new partnership with Tata Open Maharashtra 2022 as official testing partner for the ATP Tour tournament. As part of this partnership, Mylab will provide its self-test kit, CoviSelf to the players to test themselves. Organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association, the competition is scheduled to take place from January 31 to February 6.



According to Prashant Sutar, tournament director, Tata Open Maharashtra, CoviSelf, India’s first self-test kit, has been a game changer during this pandemic as it has empowered people to test themselves. “Safety of the players as well as others involved is of prime importance to us. I am sure that the test kit will help our players and team to stay safe and protected,” Sutar added.



Mylab is an Indian biotech firm focused on developing and commercialising Molecular, Serological, Immunology testing solutions and equipment for applications in clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, biomedical research, agrigenomics, animal and food safety. Other than molecular and immunodiagnostics, it claims to have deep expertise in biosensors, liquid handling systems, robotic and optics-based systems for diagnostics.



“We are thrilled to partner with this prestigious tournament, Tata Open Maharashtra 2022. CoviSelf has proven be an extremely useful tool to fight this current wave of pandemic. It has helped millions of people in our country to keep themselves safe and prevent the spread of the virus. We are confident that it will keep the players and the organisers’ team completely safe and make the tournament a huge success,” Hasmukh Rawal, MD and co-founder, Mylab, stated.

Read Also: Ad spend in Asia Pacific expected to grow by 5.9% in 2022: dentsu report

Read Also: StreamAlive raises $1.53 million in pre-seed funding led by Speciale Invest

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook