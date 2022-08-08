MyGlamm unveils new ad film #GlammUpLikeAStar

MyGlamm has rolled out its new ad film #GlammUpLikeAStar. The campaign highlights MyGlamm as a one-stop beauty destination of quality products, all available with one click on the MyGlamm app. The TVC features brand ambassador and investor Shraddha Kapoor.

“The campaign #GlammUpLikeAStar is a true manifestation of how MyGlamm is the perfect glam beauty partner. All your beauty needs are just one click away on the MyGlamm App. The MyGlamm App is truly a one-stop destination for all beauty lovers. The TVC is pop, energetic, modern with an upbeat music track to lend to the pulse and mood,” Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co, The Good Glamm Group, said.

The new TVC featuring Kapoor has been launched around the partnership of the entertainment show Koffee with Karan. The new ad film is pegged on ‘Glamm up like a star’ featuring the brand’s cult favourite products from 100 shades of LIT lip colour, Mattest of Matte Ultimatte Lipstick and Superfoods Kajal and much more to explore when you download the app.

The campaign will be promoted on MyGlamm’s social channels- YouTube and Instagram and will be further amplified across digital and mainline media.

MyGlamm is a direct-to-consumer beauty brand. With over 1800 SKUs across makeup, skincare and personal care, MyGlamm claims to have over 50,000 offline points of sales across India. MyGlamm claims to use a combination of technology, content, and social media to allow consumers to not only discover its products but also create a rich, personalised, content and tutorial fuelled post-purchase experience through its App.

In August 2020, MyGlamm acquired POPxo-Plixxo making the MyGlamm-POPxo-Plixxo combined, the content to community to commerce platform in India with 88 million annual female users. In August 2021, MyGlamm acquired parenting platform BabyChakra. In September 2021, all three brands came together to form The Good Glamm Group, the digital-first FMCG content-to-commerce conglomerate.

