MyGlamm rolls out a new campaign featuring brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor

Beauty and personal care brand MyGlamm has launched its national television campaign featuring brand ambassador and investor Shraddha Kapoor. The campaign is centered around the message ‘I want to feel 100/100’ and aims to highlight MyGlamm as the first brand to launch 100 shades of one lipstick in India. “We have a very simple job, really. The ideas are coming from the consumer. Women told us that they want their lipsticks to reflect their mood at that point, and there aren’t just enough shades. So we made 100 shades to go with every mood and occasion,” Apratim Majumder, CMO, MyGlamm, said.

This campaign follows the #TellMyGlammWhatYouWant campaign where women logged in to tell MyGlamm what they needed in their beauty products. The film features multiple hands trying out different shades of lipsticks from a wall filled with 100 shades of lipsticks with a focus finally on Shraddha Kapoor who says “just one is no fun, I need a 100”. The campaign highlights how consumers asked MyGlamm for more shades so the brand created 100 shades offering a hue for every mood that will make you feel 100/100 all the time.

MyGlamm aims to establish a beauty democracy by giving consumers the power to tell the brand what they want thus changing the entire experience of how women buy beauty products in India. The campaign will debut on MyGlamm’s social channels- YouTube and Instagram on October 5, 2021 and will be further amplified across digital and mainline media.

