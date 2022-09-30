MyGlamm partners with BIGG BOSS Season 16; comes aboard as Make-up Partner

Make-up brand MyGlamm has come on board as the official make-up partner for reality show ‘BIGG BOSS’. According to the company, MyGlamm’s association with COLORS’ BIGG BOSS Season 16 is in line with its philosophy of building a community with its users, engaging with them, and eventually creating products with their insight. With this association, the aim is to tap into the entertainment-loving audience present in multiple markets cutting across geo-social cross-sections.

MyGlamm is a brand that empowers women to create their own glamour by taking inspiration from popular culture, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, beauty and FMCG brands, The Good Glamm Group, said. “With this collaboration, we aim to strengthen our endeavour to democratise beauty at a whole new level. This association allows us to penetrate the tier 2 and 3 and below cities and leverage the immense reach and traction across consumer segments provided by BIGG BOSS. As the largest DTC make-up brand in India, MyGlamm creates innovative and personalised beauty products by understanding the beauty needs of women,” she added.

MyGlamm will have a dedicated space in the COLORS BIGG BOSS house called the MyGlamm Zone, where viewers will see the contestants work on their glam game, get ready for the weekend episodes, and perform tasks and activities. This zone will also see Bollywood celebrities visit the ‘BIGG BOSS’ house over the weekends and on special occasions.

Pavithra KR, revenue head – COLORS, Viacom18, while this association provides MyGlamm with an audience reach unparalleled in television, the programmatic integration of the MyGlamm Zone takes brand-consumer engagement to a whole new level, delivering on the brand’s need of both performance and perception. “Every year we innovate to provide more value to brands who partner with us on Bigg Boss. We’re looking forward to this association that will serve as a bankable platform for the brand to further deepen its community of users and interact with them,” she highlighted.

Furthermore, viewers can vote for their favourite contestants and the contestant with the most votes will earn the title of ‘MyGlamm Face of the Season’.

