MyGlamm launches new TVC featuring Shraddha Kapoor

D2C beauty and personal care brand MyGlamm has launched its national TVC around the message ‘All Natural #NoNasties’ today. The campaign highlights MyGlamm as a brand that focuses on creating quality products that are high efficacy made with all natural and no chemicals in the formulae. The TVC features brand ambassador and investor Shraddha Kapoor.

The film features Shraddha Kapoor introducing ‘My SUPERFOODS Kajal’ which has No Parabens, No Mineral Oils, No Nasties while still being long-lasting and smudge-free and made with the goodness of nature. This is then followed by many girls trying to apply the kajal. The campaign has gone live on MyGlamm’s social channels including YouTube and Instagram and will be further amplified across digital and mainline media, the company said.

Women have been telling us about what they want from their beauty products for a while now, Apratim Majumder, CMO, MyGlamm, said. “We have been innovating to serve those needs with products. When they told us that they want a kajal that is not only long-lasting and smudge proof but also takes care of their eyes, we knew we had to do this. The campaign is about telling everyone out there who told us they need a kajal that cares, MyGlamm Superfoods Kajal is here for you,” Majumder added further.

MyGlamm is a direct-to-consumer beauty company. In August 2020, MyGlamm acquired POPxo-Plixxo making the MyGlamm-POPxo-Plixxo combined, a content to community to commerce platform in India with 88 million annual female users, with 1.5 billion annual video views and 150,000 influencers onboarded. With over 800 SKUs across makeup, skincare and personal care, MyGlamm claims to have over 10,000 offline points of sales across 70 cities of India. In August 2021, it acquired parenting platform BabyChakra. Institutional investors in MyGlamm include Bessemer Venture Partners, Ascent Capital, Accel, the Mankekar family, L’Occitane, Amazon and Wipro Consumer.

