MyGlamm launches first national TVC featuring Shraddha Kapoor

The campaign also showcases categories of products that MyGlamm offers to consumers across makeup, skincare and personal care.

DTC beauty and personal care brand MyGlamm has launched its first national TVC. Conceptualised by Sideways, the campaign revolves around the message ‘Tell MyGlamm What You Want’ and features brand ambassador and investor Shraddha Kapoor. This gives us an opportunity to take our platform to more people and positively impact, in a small way, their beauty journey, Apratim Majumder, chief marketing officer, MyGlamm, said. “In a world that is getting polarised by the day, we want to tell our story of inclusiveness and hope to inspire people to tell their stories,” Majumder added.

The campaign highlights the importance of getting women to actively participate in the creation of products that address specific beauty needs. Through a conversation between Shraddha Kapoor and a mystery listener, the film created by Sideways depicts the message that how consumers can share their beauty needs with the brand. It also attempts to establish the fact that the brand mindfully listens to women like no other. The campaign also showcases categories of products that MyGlamm offers to consumers across makeup, skincare and personal care.

Over the years, MyGlamm has built a platform for women to share their beauty stories and wishlist and creates products driven by this insight, the company said in a statement. MyGlamm wants to change the entire experience of how women buy beauty products in India.

“MyGlamm is an amazing example of what technology and data can do for women and their beauty needs. It’s philosophy of understanding from women what they want and crafting products for them is what has made them much-loved by their users. With this film we hope to get many more people to enjoy their products and share their beauty wishlist. Sideways started partnering with MyGlamm in 2017, right from the product/packaging development stage, and hence it is extremely fulfilling to see this journey to their first TVC release,” Abhijit Avasthi, co-founder, Sideways, added.

Read Also: Lomotif appoints Tarun Katial and Ken Cheung as senior advisors

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook