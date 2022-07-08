MyGlamm becomes presenting sponsor for season 7 of Koffee with Karan

Direct-to-consumer beauty brand MyGlamm is the presenting sponsor for reality talk-show Koffee with Karan. The first episode aired on July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. With this collaboration, MyGlamm aims to inspire women to glamm up like their favourite Bollywood celebrities.

“MyGlamm is a brand that empowers women to create their own glamour by taking inspiration from their favourite Bollywood stars. With this collaboration, we aim to further our endeavour to democratise beauty at a whole new level. As the largest DTC beauty brand in India, MyGlamm creates innovative and personalised beauty products by understanding from women their beauty needs and then working with the finest global labs to create extensive formats, textures and colours that have high-efficacy, made with good-for-you ingredient and are toxin-free and cruelty-free,” Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, beauty and FMCG brands, The Good Glamm Group, said.

As presenting sponsor, MyGlamm will be creating a MyGlamm Zone at the show where the celebs will indulge in fun and gaming sessions making it more entertaining for the viewers. Furthermore, viewers can participate by downloading the MyGlamm App and playing quizzes and get a chance to win complimentary makeup products. The brand has partnered with a large network of influencers to bring alive the celeb looks of the week and can experience make overs across our select stores in India.

MyGlamm’s association with the new season of Hotstar Special’s Koffee with Karan is the brand’s step towards tapping all sides of the glamour industry by reaching out to its core target audiences.

MyGlamm is launching its new campaign #GlammUpLikeAStar with brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor leading the way on creating celebrity inspired makeup looks.

Read Also: Edelweiss General Insurance rolls out #SwitchToSave campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook