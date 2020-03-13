MyGate launches #HeroesAtMyGate campaign to honour the security guards from around the country

The campaign has been conceptualised by the MyGate team and produced by Red Bangle.

MyGate recently rolled out a digital campaign highlighting the journey of security guards and applauding the impact of the workforce with over eight million private security personnel. The campaign has been conceptualised by MyGate team and produced by Red Bangle. The campaign has been launched on multiple social media such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram which has received over 1 million views and 3000 likes.

As part of the campaign, the company will organise and promote events and campaigns to spread awareness about security guards’ efforts and recognise special contributions in the private security field. For instance, the company also held an event in which 12 security guards across the country were awarded for their special efforts. The guards were selected among the 1.7 lakh guards trained on the MyGate Guard app.

According to Vijay Arisetty, CEO and co-founder, MyGate, the private security profession is unintentionally overlooked, despite their strong contribution toward ensuring the safety of our homes. “As a company that works closely with security guards, we are proud to announce the first edition of Annual Security Guard Day to recognise their contribution,” he added.

Founded in 2016, MyGate is a technology-forward app that’s now simplifying the daily lives of over a million homes in 16 cities across the country. It was named most disruptive startups by YourStory by Business Today in 2019. The company was founded by Vijay Arisetty, an ex- Indian Air-Force (IAF) pilot , Abhishek Kumar, former vice president at Goldman Sachs, and Shreyans Daga, former project head at Oracle and Digit. The company also offers security staff with proprietary technology, called the MyGate Guard App, to enable security guards to verify all visitors, easily communicate with residents, and automate several administrative tasks.

