Myelin Foundry raises $3 million in series-A round

AI startup Myelin Foundry has announced that the company raised three million dollars in its series-A round, which was led by Visteon Corporation. The round saw additional participation from investors such as Endiya Partners, Beyond Next Ventures, and Pratithi Investment Trust. According to the company, the round will consolidate its platforms and expand into international markets.

“Myelin was founded with a vision to transform human experiences and industry outcomes by building and deploying IP-led proprietary Edge AI products to process video, voice, and sensor data,” Gopichand Katragadda, founder and CEO, Myelin, said. “We look forward to partnering with Visteon and scaling in the mobility ecosystem,” he added.

Myelin Foundry was founded in 2019 and has developed products for media and entertainment and intelligent mobility. The company has also established its product-market fit and built key customer relationships which include leading streaming services and automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

“Edge AI is critical to multiple industries as data volumes grow exponentially. Myelin is ideally positioned to deliver value at the Edge. As shareholders, we look forward to contributing to Myelin’s business expansion in mobility,” Sachin Lawande, president and CEO, Visteon Corporation, stated.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook