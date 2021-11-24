MYBYK launches the ‘Let’s Unlock’ campaign with comedian Manan Desai

The startup has commissioned integrated marketing agency Zero Gravity Communications for this campaign.

Bike-sharing service company MYBYK has rolled out the ‘Let’s Unlock’ campaign – a 360-degree outreach that aims to inspire people to take action for better health and the future with MYBYK. Comedian Manan Desai has been roped in to introduce and explain MYBYK and its features. “The idea behind the Let’s Unlock campaign is to help commuters realise the above value proposition, Unlock – health, happiness and the convenience of commute with MYBYK,” the company said in an official statement. The campaign will feature short films and influencer activity to build a strong brand recall.

The startup has commissioned integrated marketing agency Zero Gravity Communications for this campaign. “We believe bicycles are a great way to move around for short commutes of up to 1-2 km. For long commutes, we have partnered with Smart City Ahmedabad to set up a network of Drop and Pick bicycle stations for seamless first and last-mile connectivity,” Arjit Soni, founder and CEO, MYBYK, said. In a nutshell, users can ride MYBYK and go directly from their home to their destination or drop the bike at any of the BRTS Hubs in Ahmedabad and similarly pick another bike to ride to their destination, all for just Rs. 499 per month, he added.

“MYBYK is not in the business of cycles; it is in the business of cycling. The brand is encouraging individuals to use cycling for their different daily commute needs. Having worked with the brand since its inception, we have an in-depth understanding of consumer behaviour. MYBYK has been around for some time; hence we now have the scale and penetration in Ahmedabad. However, there is not much awareness on how to use the services. Hence campaign communication is designed with the approach of Info-(enter)tainment,” Khushboo Sharma, founder, Zero Gravity Communications, stated on the launch of the new campaign.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook