MYBYK appoints Neel Shah and Shreyansh Shah to drive its next stage of expansion

Bike-sharing platform MYBYK has announced two new appointments to the leadership team. The platform has named Neel Shah as vice president, business operations and Shreyansh Shah as associate director, strategic alliances. Neel Shah will lead the company’s growth, while Shreyansh Shah’s role will involve liaisoning with state and central government on the policy framework regarding public bike-share services.

With these appointments, MYBYK will enhance its business operations’ efficacy, improve customer experience and prepare for the nationwide expansion of its bike-sharing services. “Neel has an entrepreneurial mindset and a unique blend of technical understanding and management capabilities, and his expertise in market research and analytics will help MYBYK in every aspect. Both Neel and Shreyansh will be instrumental in defining the next phase of MYBYK’s evolution as an end-to-end mobility solution across multiple cities in India,” Arjit Soni, founder and CEO, MYBYK, said on the appointments.

Neel comes with a rich experience in building businesses and driving growth. In the past 15 years, he has worked in multiple roles across diverse industries like telecom, internet, food and beverages, agriculture, among others. Before joining MYBYK, Neel worked for Ninjacart, spearheading sales and revenue for Gujarat. Meanwhile, Shreyansh is an urban transport planner. Having spent over eight years in urban mobility, he joins MYBYK from Yulu. He has also been associated with WRI India.

“It’s a great opportunity to create significant change in people’s lives on a large scale. If it impacts the society and the environment in addition to the individual, it’s a great industry to play a pivotal role. I look forward to starting this new journey and driving MYBYK’s vision further while working with a talented and passionate team,” Neel said.

“It is high time our cities embrace public transport. India has set an ambition to be net-zero by 2070, and what better than getting back to cycling. I believe that the next few decades are of micro-mobility where bicycles/e-cycles are used for end-to-end short-distance commuting and complemented with public transport for long-distance commuting,” Shreyansh stated.

