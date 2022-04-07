myBillBook launches ‘Business Ka Achha Time Shuru’ campaign

FloBiz has launched its new campaign ‘Business Ka Achha Time Shuru’ with a series of four ad films. Aiming to bolster the efficiency and advanced billing capabilities of FloBiz’s flagship product myBillBook, the campaign highlights the various challenges faced by small and medium enterprises in the day-to-day operations and management of their businesses. The campaign is live across several media platforms, including out-of-home (OOH), OTT, social media, mobile applications, websites and will also be promoted through large-scale offline branding to create long term visibility in micro-markets across the country.

The narrative of the campaign is built upon myBillBook’s claim of bringing in the better times for businesses by improving performance and empowering growth.The ad films position myBillBook as a one-stop-solution that helps businesses generate goods and services tax (GST) compliant invoices, maintain inventory, manage receivables and payables, and track business performance through reports. Highlighting product features such as smart collect, the campaign drives the brand narrative of simplifying business management from anywhere anytime through the stories of four businessmen: one is in better control of his future; one can have better work-life balance; one has struck good fortune in Aladdin’s lamp – a metaphor for myBillBook; and one can become a better multi-tasker, by leveraging various product features.

For Pulkit Saboo, director, brand marketing, Flobiz, the campaign has been well timed to usher in the new financial year with the brand promise of better times for one’s business. “The stories are a reflection of our user reviews. We feel fortunate to have been able to create a difference in the lives of small and mid-size businesses (SMBs) by giving them an easy-to-use, powerful and affordable solution for their everyday business pain-points. Similar to our customer base, the films show a wide age spectrum ranging from a young businessman to an elderly well established business owner with each of them using myBillBook. We are complementing the digital-first national roll-out with a high degree of offline visibility through OOH advertising and below-the-line (BTL) activities,” he added.

According to Rahul Raj, founder and CEO, FloBiz, the new campaign is a continuation of the brand’s previous campaign #BusinessKoLeSeriously launched in association with the brand ambassador – Manoj Bajpayee. “The recently launched ad series illustrates, in all its simplicity and sans-hyperbole and sans-jargon tenor, the benefits of having a superior product take on most of the daily business operations challenges for small businesses, leaving more time to concentrate on things that matter – more family and business strategy time,” he opined.

