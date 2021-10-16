My11Circle unveils new campaign for T20 World Cup

As per the company, this campaign is the latest in a series of innovative campaigns by My11Circle, that have always celebrated the fervor of the dedicated Indian cricket fans

Games24x7 has launched a new campaign for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup on its fantasy sports platform, My11Circle. Titled “Game ke Deewane,” the campaign celebrates the passion and dedicated support of the Indian cricket fans. The campaign, which starts on October 17 involves the reward money getting doubled, every time Team India wins the match.

“The World Cup is the pinnacle tournament for cricket. This edition is happening after a hiatus of five years, so there is a lot of anticipation and excitement amongst the Indian fans. This excitement hits an apogee, when India performs well, so this particular campaign is our humble tribute to the game of cricket and to all the unconditional supporters of team India,” Bhavin Pandya, co-founder and CEO, Games24x7 said.

As per the company, this campaign is the latest in a series of innovative campaigns by My11Circle, that have always celebrated the fervor of the dedicated Indian cricket fans. The prime focus of the campaign is to commemorate the zeal of cricket fans across the nation. “We have a commitment to cricket fans across the country, and it is our constant endeavor to make them feel special through unique offerings every T20 season. We have been encouraged by the response to our previous campaigns, which is what motivates us to come out with a fresh promotion every season that are focused on allowing our participants to think, strategize, meticulously plan and to test their skills,” Saroj Panigrahi, vice president, My11Circle, stated.

“If cricket is a religion in India, then the fans are the biggest devotees. Their constant support and the fervor with which they follow their team and favorite cricketers has been the most important factor in exalting cricket to a national passion that unites our country. As a player and captain of Indian team, I can tell that the sort of support which Indian cricket team gets in whichever country it is playing, is unprecedented for any sports team across the world,” Sourav Ganguly added.

