My11Circle rolls out a new campaign for T20 World Cup

Games24x7 has launched a new campaign for the ICC T20 World Cup, for its fantasy sports platform, My11Circle. Titled “My11Circle pe team banao, har din SUV jeeto”, the three films campaign features brand ambassadors Sourav Ganguly and Shubman Gill to celebrate the spirit and enthusiasm of Indian cricket fans by rewarding their skills and knowledge of the sport.

As the fastest growing fantasy sports platform in India, My11Circle offers an entertaining space for cricket aficionados to test their skill and knowledge, and rejoice in the glory of their favorite teams, Saroj Panigrahi, senior vice president, My11Circle, said. “This campaign will not just bring cricket lovers across the country together but also build an integrated and extended game-playing experience for them. We are positive that this campaign will add to the excitement and fervor of the tournament and further help in strengthening our user base.”

Shot in varied backgrounds, these films intend to reinforce the brand promise of rewarding the passion, skill, and knowledge of Indian cricket lovers and My11Circle players, the company said in a statement. Conceptualised by The Script Room, the campaign has gone live on TV, YouTube, and OTT and on other digital platforms.

For Gill, this campaign will in a way unite cricket fans as it is being launched during the T20 World Cup. “It will encourage them to engage with My11Circle and apply their skills and knowledge to create a great team.”

Games24x7 is an India headquartered online gaming company with a portfolio that spans skill games (Rummy, Fantasy sports, Carrom) and a casual games platform (U Games). It was founded by Bhavin Pandya and Trivikraman Thampy in 2006. Backed by investors including Tiger Global, The Raine Group, and Malabar Investment Advisors, Games24x7 operates RummyCircle, and My11Circle. The company claims to have set up a casual games studio, U Games, to launch new games for the global market.

