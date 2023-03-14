scorecardresearch
My11Circle names cricketer Arshdeep Singh as new brand ambassador

Arshdeep joins a roster of celebrated sportspersons associated with My11Circle, including cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly and emerging talents Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Games24x7 welcomes fast bowler Arshdeep Singh as My11Circle’s latest brand ambassador.

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has been appointed as a brand ambassador for My11Circle, the fantasy sports platform of Games24x7.

“His performance on the field resonates with My11Circle’s performance online, having made a mark in the fantasy sports segment within a short span of time and witnessing more than 120% growth in the past year. My11Circle offers fans a platform for engagement and entertainment that values and rewards their skill, knowledge, and passion for the sport.” said Saroj Panigrahi, senior vice-president, My11Circle.

“Cricket and India are synonymous and inseparable! Indian cricket fans come with a deep rooted understanding of the game, the upcoming players and the dynamics that drive a team to success. My11Circle gives these fans an opportunity to explore this engagement with the sport even further. It provides a fun and competitive environment to share their passion and knowledge and is an exciting way to stay engaged with various tournaments, players, and developments in the sporting world.” said Arshdeep Singh.

First published on: 14-03-2023 at 15:40 IST

