My11Circle named title sponsor for Lanka Premier League

Fantasy sports platform My11Circle has come on board as the title sponsor of the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). With this new association, the T20 tournament will now be called My11Circle Lanka Premier League.

As part of Games24x7’s continuous efforts to extend awesome game playing experiences to more cricket enthusiasts, we are delighted to partner with Lanka Premier League (LPL), Avik Das Kanungo, director – brand and marketing strategy, Games24x7, said. “Our primary objective is to reach out to more cricket fans across regions and borders and communicate our unique ‘Play with Champions’ proposition to them through this partnership,” he added.

“We welcome My11Circle on board as title sponsor for the Lanka Premier League 2020. Their willingness to become the title sponsor of the league is a great testament to the brand LPL,” Ravin Wickramaratne, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) vice president and LPL tournament director, said on the association.

“With our association with My11Circle, we will be able to take the league to millions of fans both on and off the platform. We are delighted to welcome My11Circle as title sponsor of Lanka Premier League,” Sanjay Raina, chief operating officer, LPL, said.

According to Sangeet Shirodkar, director, LPL, fantasy sports is becoming the backbone of live sports sponsorship, and this collaboration with My11Circle shows that sports sponsorship is getting stronger in Covid era. “I am quite confident that with this partnership, LPL has the potential to become the second biggest sports league in South Asia,” Shirodkar stated further.

The LPL is scheduled to kick-off from November 26 till December 16, 2020. Five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna, will compete in 23 matches over a 15-day period for the title.

