My11Circle brings Mohammed Siraj onboard as brand ambassador

Games24x7’s fantasy cricket platform My11Circle has appointed Mohammed Siraj as its new brand ambassador. With Siraj on board, My11Circle now has five celebrities as the platform’s brand ambassadors including Saurav Ganguly, Ajinkya Rahane, VVS Laxman and Ranveer Singh.

Mohammed Siraj is young, incredibly talented and has made an instant impression on international cricket, Bhavin Pandya, co-founder and CEO, Games24x7, said. “Siraj’s fiery performance in Australia will be remembered for a long time, and all cricket fans look forward to him winning many more matches for India. My11Circle has always celebrated the youthful exuberance of Indian cricket and we are looking forward to having him onboard as our brand ambassador,” he added.

With a user base of over 25 million players, My11Circle is one of India’s top fantasy sports platforms and is known for its innovative campaigns that have always kept the fans at the centre stage, allowing them to think, meticulously plan, strategise and test their skills. Mohammed Siraj plays for the Indian team and represents Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. He is recognised as one of the upcoming stars and amongst the best quick bowlers in world cricket. His most notable performance came earlier this year when he played a crucial role in India’s series win in Australia. “My11Circle epitomises the skill and passion of dedicated cricket fans. Association with such an admirable brand and to be able to join an eminent group of brand ambassadors including Dada, VVS, Ajinkya is a great honour for me,” Siraj stated.

My11Circle had launched a new campaign earlier this month called Game ke Deewane, which has a unique proposition involving the reward money getting doubled, every time Team India wins the match.

“Our ongoing campaign in the T20 World Cup, which celebrates an Indian has struck a chord with fans and we are witnessing great participation from cricket fans who are not only using their skill to participate in the contest, but are also enthused by the prospect of an extra reward in case of an Indian win,” Saroj Panigrahi, vice president, My11Circle, said.

