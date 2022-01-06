My11Circle becomes official title sponsor for Lucknow IPL team

As part of the three-year deal, My11Circle’s logo will be featured on the Lucknow team jersey

My11Circle, Games24x7’s fantasy sports platform, has entered a new partnership with Lucknow franchise of the Indian Premier League(IPL) as the official title sponsor. As part of the three-year deal, My11Circle’s logo will be featured on the Lucknow team jersey. According to Bhavin Pandya , co-founder and co-CEO, Games24x7, the Lucknow team is a perfect fit for My11Circle’s first IPL team sponsorship as it represents the heartland of the country where cricket fans have ardently supported the sport. Now, they will get an opportunity to support their own team, Pandya said.

“We launched My11Circle in 2019 and within a short span it has emerged as one of the most popular fantasy sports platforms in the country. We witnessed 100% growth last year. One of the reasons of our popularity has been our ability to connect with the discerning Indian cricket fan, where our campaigns have celebrated and rewarded their fervour and skill. We believe that this partnership will further strengthen our engagement with millions of cricket fans across India,” Pandya added.



On My11Circle, players across India can select and field their own teams for their favourite matches. With the latest association, Games24x7’s fantasy sports platform is looking at creating meaningful engagements with its players.



“We are delighted to have My11Circle as our Principal Team Sponsor. We thank them for the faith they have shown in our new franchise and are confident that this will be a winning partnership.” Raghu Iyer, CEO, RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Sports, said.



RPSG’s Lucknow franchise is one of the new teams apart from Ahmedabad Franchise in the upcoming season of IPL. Currently, the team has roped in former Zimbabwean cricket coach and former cricketer Andy Flower to be their head coach for the season.

